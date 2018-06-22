Wanted Man Leads Police on Chase, Arrested Inside Walmart

LITTLE FALLS -- Several law enforcement agencies worked together Thursday afternoon to arrest a Little Falls man wanted on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault.

Little Falls Police spotted 35-year-old Robert Devereaux driving through town and initiated a traffic stop. Authorities say Devereaux didn't pull over but began leading the officer on a chase through town. Deveraux stopped the vehicle just off Hawthorne Road and fled on foot.

The State Patrol helicopter, Morrison County police dog and SWAT teams were called in to help with the search. Devereaux was eventually found inside the Little Falls Walmart and arrested.