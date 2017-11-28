Wanda A. Clough, 97, St. Cloud

April 30, 1920 - November 24, 2017

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Entombment will in the Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Wanda was born April 30, 1920 in Sauk Centre, MN to William Paul and Prudence (Gilbertson) Arndt. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1938 and the Minnesota School of Business. Wanda married Donovan C. Clough on August 9, 1941 at the Methodist Church in Sauk Centre, MN. Wanda and Donovan spent the war years in many cities throughout the US. In 1946, they moved to St. Cloud. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano and spending time with her friends and family. Wanda was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Post 76 Auxiliary for over 50 years. The family remembers the hugs, the delicious meals she prepared and the immaculate house she kept.