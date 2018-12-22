Walz Win, Omar to Congress, Mauer Retires Top Minnesota News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Midterm elections that saw Minnesota Democrats retain the governorship and retake the state House made for a hot political year in 2018.

Longtime southern Minnesota Congressman Tim Walz beat two-time Republican candidate Jeff Johnson to keep the governorship in Democrats' hands. Walz succeeds Democrat Mark Dayton , who did not seek re-election.

Thanks to suburban victories, Democrats reclaimed the Minnesota House. Republicans will maintain their one-vote Senate margin, making for divided governor in 2019.

Minnesota marked another first as freshman Democratic state Rep. Ilhan Omar won a U.S. House seat, becoming the first Somali-American elected to Congress.

And a hometown hero said goodbye in 2018. Twins slugger and fan favorite Joe Mauer retired after a 15-year career, all with the Twins.