Walz, Flanagan to Host Their 1st Gov Fishing Opener in May

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Here's a warm thought for Minnesotans shivering in the cold and snow _ the annual Governor's Fishing Opener is only three months away.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will host their inaugural Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener since winning election in November. This year's event will be held in the Albert Lea area of southern Minnesota from May 9-12.

It's the first time in the opener's history that the event will be held in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea is known as ``The Land Between the Lakes.'' The city is set between Fountain and Albert Lea lakes, and the area has 13 lakes.

This will be the 72nd annual Governor's Fishing Opener, which helps kick off Minnesota's summer travel season. Fishing is a $2.4 billion business in Minnesota.