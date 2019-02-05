Walz Discusses Opioid Crisis With Drug Company Officials

ST. PAUL (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says a conference call with drug company executives has left him hopeful that the Legislature will pass a bill to address the opioid crisis that he can sign.

Walz spoke Tuesday with officials from major opioid manufacturers and distributors in hopes of avoiding the kind of lobbying blitz that derailed efforts last session.

The governor says it he made it clear that he expects a bill to reach his desk that will provide a funding source and a plan to start reducing the impact of opioids in Minnesota.

A bill hiking registration fees on drug companies to raise $20 million annually is moving through legislative committees.

Walz says that while he didn't get specific assurances, he told the companies it's their best interests to engage constructively now.