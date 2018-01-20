Wally Tischner, 73, St. Cloud

November 11, 1944 - January 20, 2018

Wally Tischner, age 73 of St. Cloud died Saturday at the Foley Nursing Home in Foley. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday January 23, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud with the Pastor Dennis Campbell officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Wally was born November 11, 1944 in St. Cloud to Frank X. & Martha (Lardy) Tischner. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Mary Bares on April 20, 1968 at St. Augustine’s Church in St. Cloud. Wally worked as a carpenter and later for Reeds Excavating. Wally loved to spend time fishing, fixing and tinkering with things around the house, taking long drives and traveling. He loved older cars and enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets. He was a kind-hearted man who was willing to help out and do anything for his friends or family.

Survivors include his wife Mary of St. Cloud; daughter and son, Lisa (Bill) Bartram of Portales, NM; Scott of Eden Valley; sisters and brothers, Margie Goenner of Rogers; Betty Watson of Colorado Springs, CO; Helen Kruchten of St. Cloud; Bob of Becker; Kathy Parwani of Damascus, MD; Bill of St. Cloud.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Emma, Marie, Carl, Jack, Frank and Pat.