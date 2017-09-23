Walking For A Cause in St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at Lake George and then made their way to Bad Habit Brewing in St. Josephs, all in the name of finding a cure to Alzheimer's.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is a annual event that takes place in over 600 different cities around the country. The walk is designed to raise awareness and money to help find a cure for Alzheimer's as wells as top help support family's who are affected by the disease.

Jane Hedtke lost her grandmother a couple years ago to Alzheimer's and is apart of the organizing committee for the event. She says she helps with and comes to this event so hopefully no one in her family will be affected by this disease again.

"This is very emotional for me. We are hoping to [find a cure], so I don't have to lose anymore family members."

While final numbers from the event won't be clear for a while, Hedtke says she thinks this year will be the biggest yet.

"I am hoping we have a large turnout today and I am hoping we meet all of our goals. I know. I know we are higher in team numbers and higher in money so hopefully that means we have more people than ever."

After the Walk to End Alzheimer's ended at Lake George, many people headed to Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph for the Rock 4 Alzheimer event. Acts like Collective Unconscious, Slip Twister and Walters Wheelhouse performed at the outdoor stage.

If you missed the events and want to learn more about how you can help in the fight to end Alzheimer's follow the link below.