‘Walking Dead’ Actor Among the Guests at St. Cloud LionCon

ST. CLOUD -- Costumes, video games, and a few celebrities will be in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The 3rd Annual Lion Con is Saturday and Sunday at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Owner Justin Willard says it is a gaming convention with a few special guests.

We want you to come in and meet some semi-famous people. We've got W.F. Bell - "Savior" - coming from The Walking Dead. Just think of a regular Comic-Con with a little more heavily gaming oriented setting.

Emcee Paladin says there's a lot of other special events happening as well.

We've got some cool things. If you're a fan of supernatural we've got Rufus and Alice's '67 Impala from Supernatural, the Tardis from Dr. Who, we've got the Minnesota Mystery Machine, which is basically a life-sized Scooby Doo Mystery Machine.

Willard says they will have a special preview of Pathfinder 2.0. He says there will also be panel discussions on things like how to get a job in the gaming industry, costuming 101, and coding a Star Wars video game.

Organizers say one of the biggest draws every year is a Cosplay contest.