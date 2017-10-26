Walgreens to Offer Narcan on Store Shelves

UNDATED -- A life-saving drug for opioid overdoses will now be available over the counter.

Walgreens has announced they will be stocking Narcan in all of its pharmacies nationwide. The medication administered by nasal spray can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose which include some prescription painkillers and heroin.

Walgreens will offer the Narcan without a prescription in 45 states and is working with the remaining five states to ease regulations and make it easier to get.