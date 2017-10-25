Walgreens to Close Hundreds of Stores Next Spring

ST. CLOUD -- The drugstore "at the corner of happy and healthy" plans on closing nearly 600 of its locations.

Walgreens is in the process of completing a $4.38 billion deal to buy nearly 2,000 Rite Aid stores.

Company spokesperson Michael Polzin says most of the closings will be Rite Aid stores and the majority of the stores that are closing will still have a Walgreens within a mile of the closed location.

In the St. Cloud Metro area we have five Walgreens stores. The company has yet to say which stores will be closing.

The company plans to start closing stores next spring. They have over 13,200 locations.