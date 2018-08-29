Waite Park Woman Charged With Attacking Man With Steak Knife

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park woman faces criminal charges after allegedly attacking a man with a knife Saturday.

According to charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 25-year-old Constance Grandidier started yelling at the man when he began looking at her phone. She then allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and began trying to cut him.

Court records indicate Grandidier and the victim are family or household members.

Officers arrived at the apartment around 2:00 p.m. and heard Grandidier yelling at the victim. Court records show the man gave the officers a steak knife with a four-inch blade which was used in the attack.

Police say the victim had a cut to his shoulder and one to his forearm. The man also said Grandidier punched him in the right eye two or three times which left it swollen. Police also noticed a hole in the kitchen refrigerator where the woman stabbed it.

Grandidier is charged with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of domestic assault. Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 24th.