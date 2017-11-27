Waite Park Thanksgiving Assault Leaves one in Hospital

WAITE PARK -- A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering "significant" facial injuries during an assault near Mills Fleet Farm in Waite Park Thanksgiving morning.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says officers were called to St. Cloud Hospital around 3:00 a.m. to meet with the man who was assaulted around two-hours earlier. The victim told police, around 1:00 a.m. he was walking in the ditch near Mills Fleet Farm and heard someone coming up from behind him.

The victim turned around and was assaulted, however, nothing was taken from him. The suspects are described as two men, average build, one around 5' 9" and the other around 6' 0".