Waite Park Rollover Sends Driver to Hospital

WAITE PARK -- Authorities responded to a rollover crash in Waite Park Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of County Road 75.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the driver, 63-year-old Jamie Koll of Eden Prairie, was heading west on County Road 75 when she veered off the road, hit a ditch and rolled.

Koll was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle is deemed a total loss.

Bentrud says the crash remains under investigation as it's unclear what caused the driver to veer off the road.