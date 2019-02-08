Waite Park Police Still Searching for Missing Teen, Son

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police continues to ask for your help in finding a missing teen and her 9-month-old son.

Seventeen-year-old Morgan Styke and her son Bobby Spence went missing from Waite Park back in October.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the last confirmed sighting of Styke was from surveillance video at a store in Mississippi back in November.

Bentrud says the 1995 Ford Taurus Styke was driving was found in an impound lot in Missouri several weeks ago and has gone unclaimed.

Authorities say there has been no traceable cell phone, social media, credit card activity or family contact in some time.

Bentrud says leads on possible sightings have been followed up with authorities in Mississippi, Texas and Washington.

The case remains active and police say their main goal is to make sure Styke and her son are safe.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.