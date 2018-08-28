Waite Park Police Report Social Security Phone Scam

WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park Police Department wants to alert you to a scam targeting recipients of social security benefits.

Police say a resident recently got a phone call indicating the caller was from the Social Security Office and wondering why the resident on the other end hadn't returned forms which were mailed to them. The forms were allegedly needed to release increased benefits. Police say the caller then offered to take the information over the phone.

When the resident asked for the call back number, the caller hung up.

Police want to remind you to never give out any personal information over the phone. If you have questions, hang up and call police or hang up and find the phone number yourself. Never use a phone number provided to you by the caller.