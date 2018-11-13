Waite Park Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Theft

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police are looking for your help in identifying the suspect in an attempted snowmobile theft Monday night.

Police were called to the 300 block of Division Street, near the site of the new Hilton hotel around 10:30 p.m. for a theft in progress. Police say the owner of two trailered snowmobiles saw someone driving away with them. The owner was able to stop, then confront the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect claimed he was picking up the snowmobiles for a friend. The suspect unhitched the trailer and fled the scene, followed by the victim, who lost sight of the suspect in St. Cloud.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20's, driving a tan or brown Chevy pickup with a Gilleland placard on the rear of the vehicle. The victim provided a partial plate number -- displayed in the front windshield -- of 331.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waite Park Police at 320-251-3281.