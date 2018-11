WAITE PARK-- The Waite Park Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

The family of 29-year-ol d Jaye Wilder say they have not had contact with her since the first week of October and are concerned for her welfare. She is described as being 5' 3" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the authorities. We have a picture of the woman up on our website: wjon.com