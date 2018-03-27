Waite Park Police: Lock Your Vehicles, Several Break-Ins Recently
WAITE PARK -- A string of break-ins happened in Waite Park Monday night.
The Waite Park Police Department says seven vehicle break-ins were reported in the Sunwood Park, 8th Street South, 9th Street South and 2nd Avenue South areas.
Several items were taken from vehicles including garage door openers. Authorities say if you are missing a garage door opener, you should reprogram your garage door so the lost opener can't open the garage door. Also, remember to always lock your door from your garage into your home as well as your vehicle doors.
If you see any suspicious activity or your vehicle has been broken into be sure to report it to police right away.