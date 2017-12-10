Update: Waite Park Police Arrest Suspect in Murder Investigation

WAITE PARK - Waite Park police have released more information about the investigation of a murder.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Desmond Barzey. Police arrested Barzey at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday in Bismarck, North Dakota. Police say he's been living in St. Cloud, but his most recent permanent address is Coon Rapids.

The murder victim is a 19-year-old St. Cloud man. His name has not been released.

Just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday an unconscious man was brought to St. Cloud Hospital by some friends with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in an apartment at 460 Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.

During the course of the investigation, police learned Barzey was possibly traveling west on Interstate 94. They didn't have a clear vehicle description, but North Dakota police were given a description of the suspect. Bismarck police found a vehicle heading west with no license plates. Barzey then led police on a short chase before crashing his vehicle. It appears the vehicle Barzey was driving was stolen, but Waite Park police are stilling trying to confirm from which jurisdiction the vehicle would have been stolen from.