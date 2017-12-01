Waite Park Police Catch Suspect After 10 Mile Car Chase

WAITE PARK - Waite Park Police and other area authorities chased a suspect 10 miles through multiple cities Friday morning, after he allegedly stole a vehicle.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says around 8:45 a.m. they were called about a vehicle being stolen at Kia of St. Cloud. The suspect allegedly pulled into the parking lot of the dealership in an already stolen vehicle, got out and stole a customer's car.

Authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dakarlo Palmer.

Police tracked the stolen car near Sam's Club in Sartell. Palmer stopped for authorities but took off while police waited for back-up.

The chase went north on Highway 15 and went into Sauk Rapids on 18th Street North then back to Highway 15 going back in the direction of Sam's Club. A Stearns County deputy was able to deploy stop sticks and pop the tires on the stolen SUV. The car came to a rest when it hit a curb and the side airbags deployed.