Waite Park Police Catch Suspect After 10 Mile Car Chase
WAITE PARK - Waite Park Police and other area authorities chased a suspect 10 miles through multiple cities Friday morning, after he allegedly stole a vehicle.
Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says around 8:45 a.m. they were called about a vehicle being stolen at Kia of St. Cloud. The suspect allegedly pulled into the parking lot of the dealership in an already stolen vehicle, got out and stole a customer's car.
Authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Dakarlo Palmer.
Police tracked the stolen car near Sam's Club in Sartell. Palmer stopped for authorities but took off while police waited for back-up.
The chase went north on Highway 15 and went into Sauk Rapids on 18th Street North then back to Highway 15 going back in the direction of Sam's Club. A Stearns County deputy was able to deploy stop sticks and pop the tires on the stolen SUV. The car came to a rest when it hit a curb and the side airbags deployed.
There were no injuries or damage reported besides damage to the stolen car. Palmer is being held at Stearns County Jail on possible charges of Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Fleeing Police.