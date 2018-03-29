Waite Park Police Arrest Man For Felony DWI
WAITE PARK -- A Minneapolis man faces a felony DWI charge in Stearns County after a traffic stop in Waite Park Wednesday.
An officer spotted a car traveling 46-miles-per-hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone on 2nd Avenue South at around 9:30 p.m.
A field sobriety test and breathalyzer were performed on 33-year-old Abdiamar Hassan.
Police say the breath test showed a preliminary blood-alcohol level of 0.27, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.
Hassan was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree felony DWI, test refusal, driving after cancellation-threat to public safety and giving a false name to police.