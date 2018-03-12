Waite Park PD Holding Home Alone Class For Kids

WAITE PARK -- If you have kids who stay home alone during part or most of the day when school's not in session, then you'll be interested in what the Waite Park PD is offering Thursday.

The class will be at Waite Park Community Park Pavilion and is for kids aged 9-12.

The "Home Alone Safety Class" will teach kids what they need to know to stay safe when home alone. Some of the things that will be covered include kitchen safety, online safety, fire safety, severe weather safety and calling 911.