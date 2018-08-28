Waite Park PD Arrest Man Who Cut Monitoring Bracelet Off Ankle

WAITE PARK -- It took Waite Park Police only one day to arrest a fugitive who had removed his ankle bracelet upon being released from prison.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of 401 2nd Street South on a man who had removed an ankle monitoring bracelet. Police arrived and found the bracelet in a dumpster. Authorities say 37-year-old Christopher Cox had just been released from prison the same day on a previous conviction of 3rd-degree assault and removed his monitoring device.

Early Tuesday morning, just before 6:30 a.m., Waite Park officers were sent to the Asteria Inn on a medical call. There, they found Cox inside a bathroom in one of the hotel rooms.

Cox was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail on a Department of Corrections detention order.

No other information on the nature of the medical call has been released.