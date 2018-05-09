Waite Park Man Faces Sex Trafficking Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man faces a sex trafficking charge after allegedly trying to get an undercover officer he thought was a prostitute to work for him.

Members of the Central Minnesota Sex Trafficking Task Force posted an ad on backpage.com in February acting as a woman looking for clients willing to pay for sex.

According to the criminal complaint, 36-year-old William Ballard responded to the ad and asked the fictional woman whether she was working as an independent. Undercover police responded she was and that she didn't want a pimp taking her money. Ballard allegedly said it would be a partnership and he could provide her with a house and transportation.

Court records show Ballard texted that "I been in the game and been around the world. I'm far from green sweetheart...Instead of a girlfriend...I rather have a hoe."

Police set up a meeting at a hotel and arrested Ballard. A search warrant was then filed to gain access to Ballard's phone.

Ballard faces a charge of engaging in sex trafficking of an individual. A warrant has been issued for him to appear in Stearns County District Court on the charge.