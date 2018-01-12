Waite Park Man Arrested For Pulling Knife On Bartender

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

WAITE PARK - Waite Park Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly pulling a knife on a bartender early Friday.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says around 2:00 a.m. they received a call about a man who pulled a knife on a bartender at 1101 Divison Street in Waite Park.

Authorities say the bartender was trying to lock the doors of the Ultimate Sports Bar when 26-year-old Alexander Gaebel walked into the business pulled out a knife and pointed it at the bartender.

Gaebel left the business moments later and officers found him hiding near a garage. Police have not said his motivation. Gaebel was taken St. Cloud Hospital.