Waite Park Looks to Approve Amphitheater Construction Schedule

WAITE PARK -- We now have a better idea on the construction timeline for Waite Park Amphitheater.

The council will look to approve phase 1 of the project during Tuesday's council meeting.

Phase 1 includes the removal of trees (which is already completed), dirt and rock removal, excavation, backfilling and utility work. Work on phase 1 is expected to begin on October 15th and wrap up in April.

The construction schedule also calls for the council to go out for bids for phase 2 in January. Phase 2 of the project includes building the plaza, amphitheater, buildings, trails and more.

If all goes well phase 2 will be wrapped up by July 2020, with hopes of holding their first concert in August 2020.

The amphitheater is expected to host 15 to 20 national acts every year.

The total cost for the project is expected between $10 million and $12 million, with $5 million coming from state bonding money.