Waite Park Intersection Improvements Topic at Work Session

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County and the city of Waite Park will meet during a work session Monday to discuss what option to pick for making improvements to the intersection of County Road 138 and 28th Avenue.

The intersection, near Mill's Fleet Farm, is experiencing growing traffic counts and traffic backups.

County Engineer Jodi Teich says recent public input had supporters for both a roundabout and a traffic light controlled intersection.

She says there are benefits and disadvantages for both. A roundabout would cost approximately $1-million while a traffic light would cost about $250,000. Teich says a roundabout would close the intersection for a lengthy period of time and create a significant detour. It also may not get construction until the spring of 2021. A traffic signal could be installed as soon as late fall of this year, but may not be a good long-term option if traffic counts surpass their estimates.

Google Maps