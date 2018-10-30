Waite Park IHOP Temporarily Closed for Remodel

WAITE PARK -- If you've passed the Waite Park IHOP restaurant this week you may have noticed it's currently a construction site. Well not to fear your pancakes aren't leaving forever...only one week.

The International House of Pancakes is going through a remodel. It closed Sunday and will reopen this Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

Stephanie Peterson is the media representative for IHOP. She says the Waite Park location will soon take on a new look.

"We are in the process of converting all IHOP restaurants to the new Rise N Shine look, including this location. Since 2016, more than 700 restaurants have adopted the new, modern look with an expected 1000+ done by next year."

The Waite Park IHOP is at 327 2nd Street South. Once reopened its hours will be 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. every day.