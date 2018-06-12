Waite Park Granite Quarry Holding One Day Tours

WAITE PARK -- Have you ever wondered what it's like to work and operate a granite quarry? You can get a first hand look Wednesday in Waite Park.

The Martin Marietta granite quarry is opening their doors to the public for a one day tour. The open house is part of the Waite Park Family Fun Days celebration.

The quarry was first mined in the late 1880s and is now the leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials for 27 states, Canada, the Bahamas and Caribbean Islands.

Tours run from noon until 5:00 p.m. and generally last about 45 minutes, allowing you to tour the observation deck, museum and more.

Admission is just $1 and all proceeds go back to the city for expenses for the week long event.