Waite Park Council Approves Retail, Apartment Development

WAITE PARK -- A retail and residential development is coming to Waite Park.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved the Planned Unit Development for the two-story, mixed-use building at 205 3rd Street Northeast, near Crossroads Center.

Waite Park Planning Director Jon Noerenberg says with the council approval there are a few more steps needed.

The next step is platting the property. Under city ordinance before we can build anything new on the property we have to plat it. Really not that much too, it but it does need to be approved by the planning commission and city council before they break ground.

The proposed building designs would be similar to the layout in downtown St. Joseph, with six one bedroom apartments upstairs and four potential office or retail spaces below.

Noerenberg says the Crossroad Lofts and Shops redevelopment will be a much welcomed addition to Waite Park, especially to the area near the mall.

If all goes well the construction on the 5,800 square-foot site could start this summer.