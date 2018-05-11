Waite Park Business Under Investigation For Sex Trafficking

WAITE PARK -- Police say a Waite Park business is under investigation regarding their involvement in an alleged sex trafficking operation.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating Riverwood Massage Parlor after reports of sexual activity happening inside the business.

Bentrud says investigators used a search warrant at the business and a St. Cloud apartment. The searches led to the arrest of 33-year-old Yanhang Lin of St. Cloud. She's in Stearns County Jail on pending 2nd-Degree Sex Trafficking charges.