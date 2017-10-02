Waite Park Approves TIF Agreement For Proposed Executive Express Property

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud airport shuttle service moved one step closer to opening their new headquarters in Waite Park.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved a TIF agreement for Executive Express to help renovate a 15 acre property.

Owner Larry Logeman says they've cleared a lot of hurdles to get to this point.

"We're excited this has been a long, long process. This was like the last step to make this happen, so we're really excited to jump into construction."

The agreement would be for about $208,000 over an eight-year period. The total cost for renovating and buying the former S.J. Louis Construction property is estimated at $3.6-million.

Logeman says the next steps would be to renovate the existing buildings.

"There's some older buildings we need to remodel and then we have to get some site development done to the parking lot area."

The property has been vacant for about 10 years.