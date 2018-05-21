Waite Park Amphitheater Project Awaits Governor Signature

WAITE PARK -- After years of planning, the Waite Park Amphitheater project awaits the governor's signature.

The project is one of several making this year's bonding bill. Once the governor signs the bill, Waite Park would receive $5-million in state funding towards their $10-million project.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says they're very excited to see their hard work pay off.

This is one of the things I love about my job the most. When you get to be involved in projects like this and see your hard work pay off and coming to an end. So I'm very excited about the next chapter this will bring.

Johnson says the support from their local lawmakers were a huge part in making this project possible. She adds this is not only an exciting time for the city but the surrounding communities as well.

This is exciting for the whole St. Cloud region on what this amphitheater can bring. We've estimated 60,000-80,000 visitors a year to this site, so that will have a tremendous impact on all the businesses in our community and the surrounding communities as well.

As for the next chapter, Johnson says they have about four weeks left in design work for the project. She adds they will look into starting some preparation work on the site this summer, with the bulk of the construction coming next summer.