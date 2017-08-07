Waite Park Amphitheater Details Continue To Be Assessed

WAITE PARK -- Layout and designs continue to be worked out as Waite Park officials gather more input on the proposed amphitheater project.

Management Company New West Presentations spent Monday touring the site, and sharing perspective on the current layout for the project. The council is considering hiring New West to help manage and advertise the amphitheater.

Jamie Whitehead with New West says a lot of their responsibilities include everything from booking the venue to merchandise sales.

"Basically it's planning an event. It's security, marketing, and other aspects you don't even realize until you see things you didn't know existed."

City officials have spent the last year touring different sites in the Midwest to get a better perspective on their project.

Updated plans call for roughly 4,000-5,000 in seating capacity, a 4% grade for slope seating for viewing, fixed and grass seating, and stage standing six feet tall.

Chris Fritz with New West says the amphitheater can be a first class facility, with beautiful scenery and atmosphere.

"Kind of the wave right now is that 4,000-5,000 seat outdoor venue. It has an intimate feel, it's nice. You may not get the mega-stars, but you can attract some great talent."

Waite Park requested $5-million in state bonding towards the projected $7-million project, which was left out of this years state bonding fund . However, next week the House Bonding Committee will be touring the site as part of their bonding tours.

The council, staff, engineering team, architect and New West will continue the conversation Tuesday, to discuss design changes, and next steps of the project.

If all goes well the city hope's to go out for bids on the project this winter, with construction next year.