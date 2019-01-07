Waite Park Accepting Applications for Open Council Seat

WAITE PARK -- If you want to serve on the Waite Park city council, you have until next Friday to get your application in.

The city needs to fill a seat vacated by Chuck Schneider , who died from cancer last month.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says because Schneider had less than two years remaining on his term, which expires in 2020, the city doesn't need to hold a special election.

The council approved the application process during Monday's council meeting.

If you want to apply, you need to get your application to the Waite Park City Hall by 4:00 p.m. January 18th . Based on the number of applications, the city council will then decided how to move forward at their next council meeting.