VRtually There- F-18 MUST HAVE Experience For Minnesotans

Virtual Reality has been around for awhile, and I have to say; with what I've seen at home through my kids headsets, it is pretty amazing. I think of all the places people with limited mobility can go by just having a headset like this. Or for those of us who want to travel the world, but don't have thousands of dollars to do it, we can experience waterfalls, the Grand Canyon or other parts of the world all from the comfort of our own home. It's really incredible.

EXPERIENCES OF A LIFETIME

But this takes the cake. USA TODAY NETWORK and Youtube have teamed up to give you VRtual THERE. Each week they will present three different experiences, from thrilling experiences to amazing destinations. It's all in a 360 view so make sure to get a headset, and look around. You don't want to miss everything it has to offer.

NEW EPISODES EVERY WEEK

I can't imagine what an undertaking this must be. Each week you'll get new episodes, and things to see; places to go. You can subscribe to the free series on Youtube and download the free USA TODAY App to catch all the new and latest episodes. The only thing you'll have to get is a virtual headset. You really don't have to, but if you want the full experience, it's the best way to achieve it. Have fun!