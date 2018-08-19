Volunteers Help Finish Repairing Minnesota Woman’s Home

BLAINE (AP) — Volunteers have helped finish repairs on a Twin Cities area woman's home after a contractor took her money and left the job unfinished.

The contractor, Moses Wazwaz , was working without a license. Records show he'd been ordered to stop contracting.

KatieMae Carroll hired Wazwaz to repair the home after it was damaged by a 2017 hail storm.

Carroll says she paid Wazwaz but he left the job unfinished. Construction workers who volunteered to finish the repairs say they also discovered that Carroll's shingles were nailed onto a rotten roof.

Khue Le is the owner of Amana Construction. He says he reached out to Carroll and offered his services after seeing a report about her home.

Carroll says she heard from 15 contractors wanting to help. Carroll says she's grateful to have her home finished.