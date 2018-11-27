Volunteer Drivers, Readers Needed in St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- During the holiday season, many of you are looking to give back to the community through volunteer opportunities. The RSVP program matches people 55 and older with organizations looking for helping hands.

Director Lisa Braun says there are a lot of people in the tri-county area that are volunteering their time.

In 2017 we had 1,183 active volunteers who served 139,660 hours at 180 different agencies. Basically what that means is we can find a volunteer opportunity that is really meaningful for just about anybody.

Braun says their greatest needs right now are for volunteer drivers, and for people who are willing to read to our youth.

The RSVP program is in the Whitney Senior Center. If you are 55 or older and want to volunteer, you are encouraged to call them and set-up an appointment.

Meanwhile, for anyone under 55 that wants to volunteer, the United Way of Central Minnesota can help you.