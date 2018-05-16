Voices For Veterans; Treating Veterans with Dementia [AUDIO]
Today on WJON's Voices For Veterans segment I was joined by Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer), Christine Rushmeyer (RN) and Kathy Castillo (Social Worker) from the St. Cloud V.A. We discussed veterans with dementia and treatment options at the St. Cloud V.A. Christine and Kathy stated that each person's case of dementia is different and is handled differently. Listen to the conversation below.
Voices for Veterans is a segment that airs on WJON the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.