Voices For Veterans; Job Opportunities [AUDIO]

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

Today on WJON's Voices For Veterans segment I talked with Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer) and Steve Och (Nutrition Food Services Supervisor) from the St. Cloud V.A.   We talked about job opportunities for veterans and non veterans in food services and beyond.  Both explained the process that interested individuals should go through to get these jobs.  Listen to the conversation below.

Voices For Veterans is a segment that airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month from 8:15 - 8:30 a.m. on WJON.

Filed Under: Steve Och, Voices For Veterans
Categories: Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Show Notes
