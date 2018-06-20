Voices For Veterans; Job Opportunities [AUDIO]
Today on WJON's Voices For Veterans segment I talked with Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer) and Steve Och (Nutrition Food Services Supervisor) from the St. Cloud V.A. We talked about job opportunities for veterans and non veterans in food services and beyond. Both explained the process that interested individuals should go through to get these jobs. Listen to the conversation below.
