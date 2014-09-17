Voices For Veterans; Can you Get the Flu With a Shot? [AUDIO]

I talked with the St. Cloud V.A.'s Judy Welter and Barry Venable on our "Voices For Veterans" segment on WJON. Judy is the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Coordinator at the St. Cloud V.A. She talked about the upcoming flu season and said people cannot get the flu by getting a flu shot. Welter also said talked about preventative measures against the flu. Listen to the entire conversation below.

Voices For Veterans airs monthly on WJON.