Voices For Veterans 12-19-18 [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment I talked with St. Cloud V.A. Health Care System Director and CEO David Black and St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable. Black announced he is leaving St. Cloud to take the same job in Louisville, Kentucky. Black enjoyed his time in St. Cloud and plans to use many of the things he learned and created here in Louisville. Listen to today's conversation below.

The Voices For Veterans segment on WJON airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.