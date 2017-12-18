Vivian E. Liedman, 100, Paynesville

August 28, 1917 - December 14, 2017

Funeral services for Vivian E. Liedman, age 100 of Paynesville will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Zion-Irving Lutheran Church near Hawick with Pastor Kathy Terpstra presiding. Burial will follow in the Zion-Irving Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and after 10:00 on Tuesday at Zion-Irving Lutheran Church.

Vivian E. Liedman was born April 28, 1917 at Forest City, Minnesota to Carl F. and Clara (Heil) Rick. She grew up on the family farm, and on December 15, 1941 married Fredrick Liedman. They established their home in Irving Township southwest of Paynesville, and farmed for many years. Vivian loved birds and flowers. She never wavered in her faith in God or her love for her family. Vivian was a member of the Zion-Irving Lutheran Church. She died on December 14, 2017, peacefully at her home which she had occupied for 76 years.

She is survived by her son Jay (Diane) Liedman of rural Paynesville, four grandchildren: Libby (Jake) Gerhardson, of Belgrade, Annie of Willmar, Lance of Fargo, and Britta of rural Paynesville; two great-grandchildren: Addison and Rehn Gerhardson; and numerous nephews and nieces.