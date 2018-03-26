Virginia M. Sorensen, 86, Sauk Rapids

May 25, 1931 – March 26, 2018

Virginia May Sorensen, age 86, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Monday, March 26, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Virginia was born May 25, 1931 in Echo, MN to Walter and LaVerna (Preuss) Markgraf. She was received into the family of Christ through her Holy Baptism on June 16, 1931 and acknowledged her faith through confirmation in 1945. Virginia attended public and parochial schools in Wood Lake, MN. She earned her BS degree at St. Cloud State University and taught at elementary schools in Sleepy Eye and Grand Rapids, MN. Virginia married Harold Sorensen in Grand Rapids, MN on June 13, 1953. They have made their home in St. Cloud, MN. Their union was blessed with two sons. Virginia enjoyed over 20 years of teaching at McKinley School, Waite Park, MN.

During retirement, Virginia enjoyed family times, travel, homemaking, crafts, and volunteering. She was active in many activities with her church family at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Sorensen of Sauk Rapids, MN; sons, Craig (Sharon) Sorensen of Anoka, MN; Kevin (Nancy) Sorensen of St. Louis Park, MN; granddaughters, Emily Sorensen of Rochester, MN; and Rebekah (Karl) Berg of Hugo, MN; sister and brothers, Muriel (Carl) Bartels of Onalaska, WI; Dale (Becky) Markgraf of New Ulm, MN; Darwin (Cathy) Markgraf of Grand Rapids, MN; and many nephews and nieces.