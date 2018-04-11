Virginia M. “Ginger” Keppers, 82, Albany

August 12, 1935 - April 7, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Freeport, for Virginia M. “Ginger” Keppers, age 82, of Albany, who passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at her home. Reverend Jeremy Theis will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, all at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Freeport.

Ginger was born on August 12, 1935 to John and Mathilda (Reese) Philipsek in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She was a graduate of Holdingford High School. Ginger was united in marriage to Paul N. Keppers on October 10, 1960 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Together, they worked on the family farm in Krain Township. Ginger was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Freeport, and the Christian Mothers.

Ginger was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved reading Christian fiction books, doing puzzles and watching movies with happy endings. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her beloved black lab, Barney.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, of 57 years; children, Judy (Vince) Ikeogu, Jill (Rich) Wielenberg, Scott (Jane), Paula (Dean) Yacucha, Tom (Vickie) and Brad (Becky); 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Corynne Philipsek and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ginger is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Don and Hilda Smith, brother-in-law, Art Smith and her beloved black lab, Barney.

A special thank you to the first responders of Upsala Rescue for their compassionate care of Ginger.