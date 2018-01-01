Virginia G. Barker, 79, St. Cloud

July 27, 1938 - December 28, 2017

Funeral services will be at 6:30PM on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Virginia G. Barker, age 79, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Virginia was born July 27, 1938 in Conroe, Texas to David O. and Appalona (Livingston) Griffith. She married James Barker on December 23, 1954 in Omaha, NE. Virginia was employed for 27 years by AT&T in quality control until her retirement. She was a very active member at the Church of Christ. Virginia was an accomplished artist and was a board member of the Minnesota Artist Association. She loved people and was called “mom” by many who loved her; from Minnesota to Nebraska. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Virginia is survived by her husband, James of St. Cloud; children, Sherryl Barker, Gayle (James) Blevins, Thomas (Elizabeth) Barker, Dale (Shelly) Barker all of Omaha, NE; siblings, Frances Livingston Dehtan of TX, Annie Laurie of Conroe, TX; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Odalee Martin, and Della Mae Spencer.