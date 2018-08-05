Virginia A. Hollenkamp, 93, St. Cloud

November 27, 1924 – August 4, 2018

Virginia A. Hollenkamp, age 93, of St. Cloud, passed away, Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Country Manor Campus, Sartell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Arrangements were completed with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Virginia Ann Hollenkamp was born on November 27, 1924 in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph and Annie (Laird) Knese. She was united in marriage to Sylvester Hollenkamp on June 16, 1945 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Virginia enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading and cleaning. Her family will fondly remember her as a kind, caring and loving mother who was always there for her family.

Virginia is survived by her children, Gary Hollenkamp of Becker, MN, Dan (Tavia) Hollenkamp of Plains, MT, Donny (Julie) Hollenkamp, Jackie (Mike) McKenzie of Knoxville, TN, Gerri (Randy) Finneman of St. Paul, MN, and Cindy, (Rodgers)Holland of Knoxville, TN, sister, Dorothy Doyle of Largo, FL; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren, and 41 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvester; Son, Benny; 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and brothers, Donald, Harold, and Charles Knese and sister, Joanne Peterson.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer’s Assn., or St. Croix Hospice.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to the doctors, nurses and aides at Country Manor Campus and the staff of

St. Croix Hospice, particularly Melissa, for the Kind and loving care they all gave to Virginia.