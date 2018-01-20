Virgil Theodore Schmatz, Princeton, 76

July 21, 1941 - January 19, 2018

Virgil Theodore Schmatz of Princeton passed away on January 19, 2018, at his home. He was born July 21, 1941, to Theodore A. and Hazel E. (Bier) Schmatz in St. Cloud. He lived in Princeton all of his life, growing up on his family's farm and was proud to farm until his passing.

Virgil married Shirley Johnson at St. Mary's Church in Milaca in 1964, and they had two children, Sonja and Todd. As a family, they enjoyed spending time at the cabin and attending horse shows. The couple later divorced.

Virgil had multiple careers, beginning after high school at Barton Sand and Gravel in Osseo and then Federal Cartridge in Anoka. He was a true entrepreneur operating many side businesses throughout his life as well, including a Ski Daddler Snowmobile Sales and Service business. For 30 years, he was a Vermeer Agricultural Equipment dealer. He was known as a fair and honest businessman and believed in hard work. He had a strong work ethic, and he respected others who did as well. He continuously challenged himself and later went back to school to learn diesel mechanics. Virgil's real love however was farming, and he began farming full time in 1970. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending boat and car shows, and watching his grandchildren grow up. He also enjoyed spending time with friends, and he shared many years and memories with his significant other, Barb.

Virgil is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Sonja Kloiber (Ralph) of Blaine, Minnesota; son, Todd Schmatz (Cindy) and grandchildren, Ella and Owen of Milaca, Minnesota; and significant other, Barb Riebe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 26 at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish in Princeton. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 25 at the church and one hour prior to the service.