Virgil Jerome McLaird, 81, Sauk Rapids

April 7, 1937 - August 26, 2018

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, MN for Virgil Jerome McLaird. He died on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Ralph Zimmerman of Sacred Heart Parish will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be on Tuesday (TODAY) August 28, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, MN and one hour prior to the funeral also at the church on Wednesday. Sacred Heart Parish Prayers will be at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the church. Services are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Virgil was born on April 7, 1937, the son of Arnold and Alma U. (Ekstrom) McLaird in Sisseton, SD. He attended and graduated from New Effington High School as the valedictorian in 1955. He was united in marriage to Malvina May Tchida on June 16, 1956 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Sisseton, SD. Five children were born to this union. After their marriage they made their home in south Minneapolis and later moved to NE Minneapolis.

He worked in the beverage, dairy, and food industries for his entire career. From 1955 to 1971, he worked for Land O’ Lakes as a draftsman. From 1971 to 1974 he worked for Haskon Corp. as a sales engineer. They then moved to Sauk Rapids in 1974, and he worked for DCI Inc. in St. Cloud as a sales engineer and regional sales manager until his retirement in 1999. They have continued to make their home in Sauk Rapids since that time.

In their retirement years, they spent their summers in Glenwood and Osakis where they made many friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing softball, spending time with family and friends, watching sporting events and especially the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Men’s Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, one sister Ramona Carpenter.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Malvina of Sauk Rapids, five children, Richard (Patricia) of Cold Spring, MN, Steve (Bobbi) of Brooklyn Park, MN, Linda (Ben) Neubauer of Hinckley, MN, Dean (David Zimmerman) of Roseville, MN, Dale (Jennifer) of Sauk Rapids, MN, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, two sisters, Dorothy LeClair of Bloomington, MN, and Judy Boettner of Minneapolis, MN, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301.