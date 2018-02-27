Virgil J. Christensen, 88, St. Stephen

August 4, 1929 - February 27, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Virgil J. Christensen, 88, of St. Stephen. Virgil passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will take place in Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Askov, Minnesota.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Church in St. Stephen.

Virgil was born on August 4, 1929 in Askov, Minnesota to the late Harold and Margrethe (Sorensen) Christensen. He proudly served in the US Army from 1948 - 1952 during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Virgil began his career as a Heavy Truck/Diesel Mechanic in 1952. He met the love of his life, Bertha “Dolly” Morris and they were married on November 7, 1964 in Sandstone, Minnesota. They created a loving home, raising four children and enjoying 48 years together. They settled in St. Stephen in 1998. Virgil was the heart of the family business, C & H Truck Repair in Waite Park. He was passionate about his work and the shop up until his passing.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, telling a good story, dancing, fishing and tinkering in the garage and with his boat. Virgil will be remembered for his hard work ethic and good-natured personality. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed!

He is survived by his children, Terry of Sioux Falls, SD, Victoria Ingram (fiancé Scott MacKissock) of Little Falls, Cindy Christensen (Tom Brausen) of St. Stephen, Wendy (Patrick) Hicks of St. Stephen; grandchildren, Kayla, Steffen, Brianna and Meghan; and sister, Doris Hedtke of Fergus Falls.

Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly in 2011; brother, Thue; and son-in-law, Rick Ingram.

Memorials are preferred.